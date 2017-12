BRIEF-Stitch Fix Q1 EPS Attributable To Common Stockholders $0.04

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stitch Fix Inc:

* STITCH FIX ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* - DELIVERED $295.6 MILLION IN NET REVENUE IN QUARTER, REPRESENTING 25.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP-LINE GROWTH

* - GREW ACTIVE CLIENT COUNT TO 2.4 MILLION AS OF OCTOBER 28, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 549,000 AND 29.7%

* - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03, REVENUE VIEW $295.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 NET REVENUE $287 – $294 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA $11.5 – $15.5 MILLION

* SEES FY18 NET REVENUE $1,170 – $1,220 MILLION

* SEES FY18 ADJUSTED EBITDA $40 – $60 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.18 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S