BRIEF-Stone Energy announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions

June 9 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions

* Drilling operations on its rampart deep prospect in Mississippi canyon block 116 were initiated on June 3, 2017

* Expect workforce reduction to result in an about 25% decrease in salaries, general and administrative cash costs for second half of 2017​

* Expected quarterly cash SG&A outlay, before capitalization, of about $11 million to $12 million/quarter, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items

* Project an overall SG&A reduction of approximately 50% from 2016​