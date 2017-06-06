FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-StoneMor Partners reports Q1 cash from operating activities of $12.4 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 上午11点26分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-StoneMor Partners reports Q1 cash from operating activities of $12.4 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners Lp

* Provides preliminary unaudited financial results for first quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2016

* Preliminary qtrly ‍cash distributions declared per unit $0.33 for three months ended march, 2017​

* Cash from operating activities reached $12.4 million in q1 of 2017​

* "Fiscal year 2016 was a challenging year"​

* Working to remediate control issues that gave rise to discovery co been under-reporting GAAP revs, over-reporting GAAP deferred revenue​

* We aim to file our 2016 form 10-k by july 15, 2017, and our form 10-q for period ended march 31, 2017 within 45 days after that​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below