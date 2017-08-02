BRIEF-Stoneridge Q2 earnings per share $0.32

1 分钟阅读
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stoneridge Inc:
* Stoneridge reports strong second-quarter 2017 results driven by outperformance at all segments
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 sales rose 12 percent to $209.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.50
* Sees fy 2017 sales $795 million to $815 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Stoneridge Inc - revised its 2017 adjusted gross margin guidance and narrowed guided range to 30.0 pct - 31.0 pct