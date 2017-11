BRIEF-Store Capital Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Store Capital Corp:

* Store Capital announces third quarter 2017 operating results

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted FFO per share $1.78 to $1.84

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.69 to $1.71

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue rose 14 percent to $110.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $108.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Store Capital Corp - ‍affirms 2017 guidance; introduces 2018 guidance​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 FFO per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: