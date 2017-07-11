FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Strad Energy Services Ltd. announces discontinuance of class action proceeding
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 晚上9点20分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services Ltd. announces discontinuance of class action proceeding

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - Plaintiffs in proposed class action proceeding have filed discontinuance of action against all defendants named in action

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - Class action filed in Alberta court of queen's bench action no. 1601-07269

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - All defendants named in action include strad and certain of its current and former directors, on a without costs basis

* Strad Energy Services Ltd - No settlement proceeds have been paid or are payable by strad or individual defendants in action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
