Nov 9 (Reuters) - Strad Energy Services Ltd

* Strad Energy Services announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q3 revenue rose 67 percent to c$33.9 million

* Strad Energy - ‍anticipate demand for Canadian surface equipment to remain steady during Q4 before increasing in Q1 2018​