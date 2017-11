Nov 27 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc :

* STRAIGHT PATH COMMUNICATIONS CHAIRMAN AND CEO DAVIDI JONAS’ TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR FISCAL 2017 WAS $6.4 MILLION - SEC FILING‍​

* STRAIGHT PATH CEO JONAS' FISCAL 2017 COMPENSATION INCLUDED STOCK AWARDS OF ABOUT $5.9 MILLION - SEC FILING‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2i8DU1p) Further company coverage: