BRIEF-Straight Path Communications' Q3 revenue $200,000

June 9 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path Communications reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017
* Q3 revenue $200,000
* Net loss attributable to SPCI of $6.0 million in this quarter, compared to $25.4 million in prior fiscal quarter
* Cash and cash equivalents of $14.6 million at April 30, 2017, up by $6.8 million from prior quarter close
* Will not host an investor conference call this quarter
* Straight Path Communications Inc qtrly loss per share $0.49