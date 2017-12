Dec 18 (Reuters) - Strata Skin Sciences Inc:

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC - ‍ COMPANY IS IN THE PROCESS OF ENGAGING A FINANCIAL ADVISER​