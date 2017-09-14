FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月14日 / 下午1点01分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Stratus properties and Santal I enters into an amended and restated construction loan agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Stratus Properties Inc

* On Sept 11, Santal I and co entered into an amended and restated construction loan agreement and other related loan documents

* Says amended loan documents increase aggregate amount of loan to $59.2 million - SEC filing

* ‍Amended loan documents also extend maturity date of loan to September 11, 2021 - SEC filing​

* ‍Santal may extend maturity of loan up to 2 additional 12-month periods, second of which ends Sept 11, 2022, subject to conditions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

