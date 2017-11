Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stratus Properties Inc:

* Reports third-quarter and nine-month 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.75

* Qtrly total consolidated revenue $17.2 million versus $21.2 mln‍​

* Anticipate commencing construction for heb-anchored mixed-use Magnolia Project in 2018​