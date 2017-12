Dec 19 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* ‍ACQUIRES SAME DAY SOLUTIONS (SDS), A DENTAL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY IN PORTUGAL​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF MARCH 2018​

* ‍FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)