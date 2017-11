Nov 3 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

* ‍RECEIVES GREEN LIGHT TO ACQUIRE 70% STAKE IN TURKISH DISTRIBUTION COMPANY​

* ‍CURRENT OWNER TO HOLD REMAINING 30% AND TO JOIN STRAUMANN GROUP TOGETHER WITH LOCAL TEAM OF 200​

* ‍WILL CONSOLIDATE BATIGROUP AS OF 1 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)