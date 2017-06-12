FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Streamline Health Solutions Q1 revenue fell 11 pct to $5.9 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc

* Streamline Health reports first quarter 2017 revenues of $5.9 million; $(2.0) million net loss; adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million

* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to $5.9 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - new sales bookings for quarter were $0.5 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - backlog at end of quarter was $47.9 million

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc says anticipates closing first of several new contracts in this quarter

* Streamline Health Solutions Inc - anticipate ramping up bookings and recurring revenue performance in subsequent quarters in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

