4 天前
BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q2 revenue rose 8.5 pct to C$246.4 mln
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点23分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q2 revenue rose 8.5 pct to C$246.4 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson reports second quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 revenue rose 8.5 percent to C$246.4 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.02

* Stuart Olson Inc - ‍expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be "meaningfully higher" than in 2016 based on outlook for its three business groups​

* Stuart Olson Inc - ‍as at June 30, 2017, Stuart Olson's backlog was $1.88 billion, compared with $2 billion at Dec 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

