March 6 (Reuters) - Stuart Olson Inc:

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18‍​

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT REVENUE INCREASED BY 29.0% TO $282.6 MILLION​

* ‍BACKLOG AS OF DEC 31, 2017 $1.72​ BILLION

* COMPARED TO FY2017, EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT REVENUE TO BE MODESTLY HIGHER

* COMPARED TO FY2017, EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE MEANINGFULLY HIGHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: