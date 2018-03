BRIEF-Student Transportation To Be Acquired By Group Of Investors Led By CDPQ

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Student Transportation Inc:

* TO BE ACQUIRED BY A GROUP OF INVESTORS LED BY CDPQ

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS OF STI WILL RECEIVE US$7.50 PER COMMON SHARE IN CASH​

* ‍TERMINATION PAYMENT OF US$28.4 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE BY STI TO PURCHASER GROUP SHOULD DEAL NOT CLOSE IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES​

* ‍PART OF CONSIDERATION IS TO BE FUNDED WITH EQUITY COMMITMENTS FROM PURCHASER GROUP​

* ‍REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION WILL BE FUNDED WITH COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING BY BMO CAPITAL MARKETS​

* ‍BOARD OF STI HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMEN​T