2 个月前
2017年6月7日 / 晚上9点13分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger says discovered Mark IV pistols manufactured prior to June 1 2017 have potential to discharge unintentionally

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc:

* Sturm Ruger-discovered Mark iv pistols manufactured prior to june 1, 2017 have potential to discharge unintentionally if safety not utilized correctly​

* Sturm Ruger & Company says ‍all mark iv pistols with serial numbers beginning with 401 (2017 models) or wbr (2016 models subject to recall - sec filing ​

* Sturm Ruger & Company - recently discovered that pistols have potential to discharge unintentionally if safety is not utilized correctly - sec filing

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - ‍although only a small percentage of mark iv pistols appear to be affected, company is not aware of any injuries​ Source text - bit.ly/2sh6wbV Further company coverage:

