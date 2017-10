Sept 15 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TRANSCODENT

* TRANSCODENT, HEADQUARTERED IN KIEL, GERMANY, IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE REVENUES OF EUR 17 MILLION IN 2017

* INCLUDING SYNERGIES, SULZER PAYS AN EV/EBITDA MULTIPLE BELOW 10X

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* TRANSCODENT CURRENT MANAGEMENT TEAM AGREED TO JOIN SULZER TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THE DENTAL SEGMENT Source text - bit.ly/2h5Nu0x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)