Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Realty & Development appears to have lifted pretax profit to just over 100 billion yen ($879 million) in the April-September period‍​ - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development's sales likely rose 6% to around 500 billion yen for the April-September period‍​ - Nikkei