June 8 (Reuters) - SUMMA LINGUAE SA

* DECIDED TO START EFFORTS TO ACQUIRE ‍​TRANSLATION FIRM IN US OR CANADA‍​‍​

* MANAGEMENT WILL SUGGEST TO ISSUE NEW SHARES IN H2 2017 TO FINANCE ACQUISITION ON ‍​TRANSLATION FIRM IN US OR CANADA‍​‍​

* MANAGEMENT CONSIDERS ALSO TRANSFER OF SHARES TO MAIN MARKET