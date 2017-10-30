FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上9点01分 / 更新于 9 小时内

BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

2 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly ‍pro forma RevPAR increased 1.2 percent to $119.13 from same period in 2016​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - qtrly ‍same-store RevPAR grew to $115.04, an increase of 0.6 percent from same period in 2016​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly ‍ffo per share $0.33​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - ‍through remainder of 2017, company expects to invest $15 million to $20 million in capital improvements​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees ‍Q4 pro forma RevPAR in the range of $107.75 to $109.75​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted unit in the range of $0.26 to $0.29​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees fy ‍pro forma RevPAR to be in the range of $116.25 to $116.75​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees fy ‍adjusted FFO per diluted unit to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.32​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below