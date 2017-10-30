BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly ‍pro forma RevPAR increased 1.2 percent to $119.13 from same period in 2016​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - qtrly ‍same-store RevPAR grew to $115.04, an increase of 0.6 percent from same period in 2016​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly ‍ffo per share $0.33​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - ‍through remainder of 2017, company expects to invest $15 million to $20 million in capital improvements​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees ‍Q4 pro forma RevPAR in the range of $107.75 to $109.75​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted unit in the range of $0.26 to $0.29​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees fy ‍pro forma RevPAR to be in the range of $116.25 to $116.75​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees fy ‍adjusted FFO per diluted unit to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.32​