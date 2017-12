BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Significant Increase In GTA Portfolio

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit:

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GTA PORTFOLIO AND $80 MILLION EQUITY OFFERING

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - DEAL FOR $66.1 MILLION

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - ACQUISITION PORTFOLIO IS BEING ACQUIRED FREE AND CLEAR OF MORTGAGE FINANCING

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF UNDERWRITERS TO SELL, 11.1 MILLION UNITS AT PRICE OF $7.20 PER UNIT

* SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING AND DEBT FINANCING PRIMARILY TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ACQUISITION PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)