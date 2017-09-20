BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit
* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire greater Toronto area industrial property
* Summit Industrial Income REIT - REIT will pay $23.9 million for property
* Summit Industrial Income - Acquisition will be financed initially from co’s credit lines
* Summit Industrial Income REIT - Placed new $29 million 7 year mortgage bearing an expected interest rate of 3.76% on its recently acquired logistics property
* Summit Industrial Income REIT - Waived conditions & will acquire a previously-announced 255,000 square foot 22' clear light industrial property well