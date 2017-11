Nov 16 (Reuters) - Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire four properties well-diversified in target markets

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - total purchase price for properties is about $35.0 million​

* Summit Industrial Income REIT - ‍acquisitions will be financed by new $20.7 million five-year debt & balance in cash from REIT's operating credit facility​