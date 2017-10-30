BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.72

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Summit Materials Inc
* Summit Materials Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 revenue $574.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $568.8 million
* Summit Materials Inc - lowering FY17 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $425 million to $435 million due to hurricanes Harvey & Irma
* Summit Materials Inc - is raising full-year 2017 capital spending guidance to a range of $180 million to $190 million