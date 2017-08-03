FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners posts Q2 earnings $0.12/LP unit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点36分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners posts Q2 earnings $0.12/LP unit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Summit Midstream Partners, LP reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $0.12

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,780 million cubic feet per day ("mmcf/d") in Q2 of 2017, an increase of 17.7 pct

* Summit Midstream Partners - crude oil and produced water volume throughput in Q2 of 2017 averaged 68.9 thousand barrels per day, a decrease of 19.9 pct

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - ‍on July 27, 2017, SMLP revised its 2017 financial guidance​

* Summit MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - expect volume and cash flow growth from our existing asset base for balance of 2017

* Summit Midstream Partners LP sees ‍2017 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range between $285.0 million and $300.0 million​

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - ‍updated its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to a new range of $125.0 million to $150.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below