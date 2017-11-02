FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2017 financial results
2017年11月2日

BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners reports third quarter 2017 financial results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp:

* Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,826 million cubic feet per day (“mmcf/d”) in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 16.2 percent​

* Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $1.22‍​

* Expansion of existing 20 mmcf/d gathering & processing complex in Colorado with addition of a new 60 mmcf/d processing plant​

* Qtrly total revenue $124.9 million versus $95.1 mln‍​

* Expect to see production volume on Ohio gathering continue to increase in Q4 of 2017, as new wells are brought online​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

