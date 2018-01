BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics Says Muscle Damage Reduced After Treatment With Ezutromid

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc:

* EZUTROMID SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED MUSCLE DAMAGE IN DMD PATIENTS IN 24-WEEK INTERIM DATA FROM SUMMIT’S PHASEOUT DMD CLINICAL TRIAL

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS - TREATMENT WITH EZUTROMID RESULTED IN A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND MEANINGFUL REDUCTION IN MUSCLE DAMAGE

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS - IN PHASEOUT DMD TRIAL, 14 OF 22 PATIENTS SHOWED DECREASE IN DEVELOPMENTAL MYOSIN, WITH 5 SHOWING OVER 40% REDUCTION

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS - TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASEOUT DMD TRIAL EXPECTED TO BE REPORTED IN Q3 2018

* SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS - TO CONDUCT RANDOMISED, PLACEBO CONTROLLED TRIAL TO SUPPORT ACCELERATED, CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF EZUTROMID IN US, EU RESPECTIVELY