Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sumtra Diversified Inc:

* SUMTRA DIVERSIFIED INC - ENTERED BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN MJARDIN GROUP

* SUMTRA DIVERSIFIED INC - THE BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A REVERSE TAKE-OVER AND CHANGE OF CONTROL OF COMPANY