BRIEF-Sun Communities provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 晚上8点18分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Sun Communities provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma

1 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Sun Communities Inc provides update on impact from Hurricane Irma

* Anticipates that total damage losses at communities will be recoverable by insurance coverage​

* Does not anticipate an adjustment to annual funds from operations guidance due to storm impact, affirms previously disclosed guidance​

* Company anticipates a full redevelopment of three communities will be required​

* Preliminary estimates of recoverable damages, business interruption revenue being developed, anticipates receiving recoveries in 2018​

* In Florida Keys, three of company’s seven communities, comprised of approximately 190 sites, suffered significant damage​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

