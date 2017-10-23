BRIEF-Sun Communities reports 7.4 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Reg-Sun Communities Inc reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $268.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.15 to $4.18

* Sun Communities Inc - same community net operating income increased by 7.7 percent for quarter as compared to same period in 2016​

* Sun Communities Inc - ‍ affirms 2017 full year guidance of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent​

* Sun Communities Inc qtrly ‍funds from operations excluding certain items was $1.13 per diluted share and op unit​

* Sun Communities - qtrly ffo attributable to sun communities stockholders and dilutive convertible securities per share was $1.05 ‍​