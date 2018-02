BRIEF-Sun Life Financial Qtrly ‍underlying Earnings Per Share $1.05​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* REPORTED NET INCOME IN QUARTER INCLUDES A NET CHARGE OF $251 MILLION ($444 MILLION PRE-TAX) RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* QUARTER-END GLOBAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $975 BILLION COMPARED TO $903 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* QTRLY ‍REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.34​

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $8,648 MILLION VERSUS $2,366 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: