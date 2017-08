July 27 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc

* Suncoke energy, inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.38

* Suncoke energy inc - ‍reaffirm full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of $220 million to $235 million​

* Qtrly revenues $323.2 million versus $292.7 million