BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners Reports Qtrly Net Income Per Common Unit $0.65

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Partners Lp:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS ABOVE GUIDANCE RANGE AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR STRONG FULL-YEAR 2018 PERFORMANCE

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP TO BE BETWEEN $215 MILLION AND $225 MILLION

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUE $ 235.4 MILLION VERSUS $ 218.3 MILLION

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.65

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍Q4 2017 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP ALSO REFLECTS $67.4 MILLION OF INCOME TAX BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX LEGISLATION​