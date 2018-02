BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners Sees Increased 2018 Capex Due To GCO Gas Sharing Project‍​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Partners Lp:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES INCREASED 2018 CAPEX DUE TO GCO GAS SHARING PROJECT AND COKE IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS‍​

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - UNDER STEEL MARKETS, ANTICIPATE “CONTINUED STABILIZATION” OF DOMESTIC STEEL IN 2018 AND BEYOND ‍​

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS “STEEL MARKETS CONTINUED TO IMPROVE IN 2017, DESPITE CHALLENGING IMPORT DYNAMIC”

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS “THERMAL COAL MARKETS REMAIN RESILIENT GIVEN STRONG EXPORT PRICING” - PRESENTATION SLIDES

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS FOR COAL, ANTICIPATE STEADY EXPORT VOLUMES INTO EUROPE AND ASIA IN 2018

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS FOR STEEL, U.S. TAX REFORM PROVIDES CAPITAL FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN INDUSTRIAL SECTOR

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES TOTAL CAPEX ESTIMATE FOR FY 2018 TO BE $61 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BHqjBT) Further company coverage: