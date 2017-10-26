FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.18
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点58分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.18

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc:

* Suncoke Energy, Inc. announces strongest quarterly operating performance in three years with third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Suncoke Energy Inc - “‍well positioned” to deliver 2017 results within top end of consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of between $220 million to $235 million​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - ‍remain on track to report full-year results in line with 2017 guidance​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $339.0 million versus $293.9​ million

* Suncoke Energy Inc -‍capital expenditures for 2017 are projected to be approximately $80 million​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - ‍also successfully handled first trial shipments of rail-borne petcoke in early-October​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - ‍consolidated adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be within top end of $220 million and $235 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below