BRIEF-Suncor Energy Transitions To Continuous Operations At Fort Hills

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* SUNCOR ENERGY TRANSITIONS TO CONTINUOUS OPERATIONS AT FORT HILLS

* SUNCOR ENERGY - FORT HILLS PROJECT IS CONTINUING ITS STEADY RAMP UP OF PRODUCTION FOLLOWING SAFE STARTUP OF SECONDARY EXTRACTION ON JAN. 27

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - FORT HILLS REMAINS ON TRACK TO REACH 90% CAPACITY BY END OF 2018

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - FORT HILLS HAS A CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY 194,000 BBLS/D, ABOUT 103,000 BBLS/D NET TO SUNCOR

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - FIRST OF THREE TRAINS FROM SECONDARY EXTRACTION IS NOW ONLINE

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - PRODUCTION ON THE TRAIN WILL CONTINUE TO RAMP UP THROUGH Q1

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - SECOND AND THIRD TRAINS OF SECONDARY EXTRACTION ARE BEING INSULATED AND EXPECTED TO START UP IN FIRST HALF OF 2018