BRIEF-Suncor expects Fort Hills project to operate at 90 pct capacity by Q4 2018
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
2017年10月26日 / 下午2点38分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Suncor expects Fort Hills project to operate at 90 pct capacity by Q4 2018

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy:

* CEO says company has made progress towards resolving commercial dispute with Fort Hills partner Total SA

* Expects to be operating 190,000 bpd Fort Hills oil sands plant at 90 percent capacity by this time next year

* Suncor CEO expects 2018 capital spending to be in C$4.5 billion to C$5 billion range

* CEO says unit 1 upgrader at oil sands base plant will undergo major turnaround next year, maintenance also planned at Edmonton refinery

* CEO says looking at using automated vehicles at Fort Hills oil sands plant to help reduce operating costs

* Says once Fort Hills operating, company will sell nearly 200,000 bpd of its production to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

