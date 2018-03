March 1 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* SUNDIAL AND CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR $7 MILLION IN DEBT FINANCING

* SUNDIAL GROWER - $7 MILLION IN DEBT FINANCING TO BE USED TOWARDS EXPANSION OF PHASE 2 OF SUNDIAL’S FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN OLDS, ALBERTA​

* SUNDIAL SAYS $7 MILLION CAN BE REPAID EITHER BY CASH PAYMENT OR DELIVERY OF AGREED VOLUME OF DRIED CANNABIS OR THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH AND CANNABIS​