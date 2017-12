Dec 11 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT EXPECTS NET INCOME OF 3.25 BILLION YUAN ($491.16 million) AFTER SELLING 5.5 MILLION SHARES IN ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2B32uI0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)