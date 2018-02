BRIEF-Sunlands Online Education files for U.S. IPO

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sunlands Online Education Group :

* SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $300 MILLION – SEC FILING

* SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS ADS LISTED ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL “STG”

* SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP SAYS CLSA IS AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* SUNLANDS ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : (bit.ly/2CFfGAd)