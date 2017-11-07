FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunocoannounces reports Q3 earnings per share $1.08
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点59分 / 更新于 1 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp

* Sunoco Lp announces third quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $2.6 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunoco Lp - qtrly ‍same-store merchandise sales decreased by 0.1 percent​

* Sunoco Lp - excluding acquisitions, sun expects to spend about$150 million on growth capital and about $70 million on maintenance capital for FY 2017

* Sunoco Lp - ‍same store gallons decreased by 2 percent during q3, reflecting weakness across the east coast​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

