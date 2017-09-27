FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 中午12点09分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

2 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* Says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

* Says ‍cessation of operations is part of co’s ongoing portfolio optimization strategy and value creation plan​

* Sunopta Inc - ‍expects to incur charges of approximately $8.0 million to $9.5 million relating to facility closure​

* Sunopta Inc says working with its nutrition bar customers to expedite exit from these operations and is targeting completion by end of fiscal 2017​

* Sunopta Inc - ‍decision to cease operations at carson city is accretive to ebitda and allows co to redeploy both financial and human resources towards more profitable segments of co’s business​

* Sunopta Inc - non-cash and cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2017

* Sunopta-Cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be largely offset by recovery of working capital after full wind-down of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

