BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement
2017年9月22日 / 晚上8点01分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Amendment ‍to asset-based revolving credit facility adds additional U.S. Asset-Based revolving credit subfacility of $15 million

* Proceeds of new U.S. Subfacility to repay borrowings under existing U.S. asset-based revolving credit subfacility per Existing Credit Agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jSPSMD) Further company coverage:

