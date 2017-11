BRIEF-SunPower reports Q3 loss per share $0.39‍​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SunPower Corp

* SunPower reports third quarter 2017 results

* SunPower Corp qtrly loss per share $0.39‍​

* SunPower Corp - qtrly ‍non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21​

* SunPower Corp qtrly ‍GAAP revenue $477.2 million versus $729.3 million ​

* SunPower Corp - restructuring program remains on track to be completed in first half of next year​

* SunPower Corp - sees Q4 ‍revenue of $635 million to $685 million​

* SunPower Corp qtrly ‍non-GAAP revenue $533.6 million versus $770.1 million ​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $368.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $975.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SunPower Corp - ‍on a non-GAAP basis, company expects revenue of $800 million to $850 million for q4​

* SunPower Corp - ‍for fiscal year 2017 lower capital expenditures now forecasted to be in range of $100 million to $120 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: