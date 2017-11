Nov 9 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG:

* OUTLOOK 2017: GUIDANCE REITERATED ‍​

* REVENUE DECLINE OF -1.2% (INCL. MTR: -3.7%) TO CHF 460M IN Q3‍​

* GROSS PROFIT FLAT AT CHF 306M IN Q3

* ADJUSTED. EBITDA DOWN -2.5% TO CHF 158M IN Q3

* EXPECTS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND IN THE RANGE OF CHF 3.90-4.10 PER SHARE FOR FY'17