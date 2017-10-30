FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel Investors Q3 adj FFO per share $0.31
2017年10月30日

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc:

* Sunstone Hotel Investors reports results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.31

* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc qtrly ‍ 26 hotel comparable portfolio RevPAR increased 2.0% to $179.10​

* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc - ‍on October 27, 2017, company’s board of directors approved recording of a total noncash impairment charge of $34.4 million​

* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc - ‍in 2017, company expects to invest approximately $115 million to $125 million into its portfolio​

* Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc sees Q4 adjusted ffo attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $0.24 to $0.26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
