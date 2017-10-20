FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月20日 / 上午11点13分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-SunTrust reports Q3 revenue of $2.3 billion

2 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc

* SunTrust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.31 billion

* SunTrust Banks Inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.06​

* SunTrust Banks Inc - ‍Net charge-offs were $78 million during current quarter, an increase of $8 million compared to prior quarter​

* SunTrust Banks Inc - ‍Provision for credit losses was $120 million in current quarter, an increase of $30 million compared to prior quarter​

* SunTrust Banks Inc - ‍Net interest income was $1.5 billion for current quarter, an increase of $28 million compared to prior quarter​

* SunTrust Banks - At quarter end, ‍book value per common share was $47.16, tangible book value per common share was $34.34, up 1%, 2%, respectively, from June 30

* SunTrust Banks Inc - ‍Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.15%, compared to 3.14% in prior quarter​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SunTrust Banks - Expects to repurchase about $1 billion of additional common stock over next 3 qtrs in accordance with 2017 capital plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

